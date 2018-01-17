Hard to Chew



GERALD FENECH 'This is music that needs to be listened to several times before one can start to comprehend the composer's inner thoughts ...'

Born on 22 November 1924, Axel Borup-Jørgensen is considered one of Denmark's most important twentieth century composers. Reared in Sweden since the age of two and a half, the young Axel inherited his father's passion for invention, and from early boyhood he was able to play several instruments. The complete shift towards classical music came in 1942 when his piano teacher introduced him to the slow movement of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata...