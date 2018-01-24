|
STRONGLY PROJECTED
A piano recital by Colin Stone for Derby Chamber Music
impresses MIKE WHEELER
Having visited Derby Chamber Music back in 2011 as a member of the London Mozart Trio, pianist Colin Stone returned as a solo performer with a programme of fascinating contrasts and comparisons. (Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 12 January 2018.)
Launching firmly into Beethoven's D minor Sonata, Op 31 No 2, he created a finely-judged balance between the grave rising arpeggios and the quick, nervy, fluttering figures at the start...
