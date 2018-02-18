A Brisk Pace

L'Elisir d'Amore, live in HD from New York,

reviewed by MARIA NOCKIN

On 10 February 2018, the Metropolitan Opera transmitted Bartlett Sher's production of Gaetano Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore (The Elixir of Love) to cinemas in more than seventy countries around the world. The sets by Michael Yeargan were serviceable and gave the impression of farmland outside a small town in Italy. Catherine Zuber's finely detailed costumes were not overly colorful, but they underscored the impression of rural Italy in generations past...