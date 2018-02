A REAL GEM

Jonathan Keates' study of Handel's 'Messiah',

recommended by GERALD FENECH

The Messiah is one of the most famous compositions in the whole of classical music. However, in spite of its familiarity, maybe not all are aware of the history behind the creation of this masterpiece. The book Messiah — The Composition and Afterlife of Handel's masterpiece by Jonathan Keates deals precisely with this...