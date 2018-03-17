Music and Vision homepage

Inscrutable Stillness

Music by
Peter Garland -
impresses
ANETT FODOR

'It was the first - but I am sure not the last - time that I had listened to Garland's music and for 34 minutes time stood still while I was listening to it.'

 Peter Garland: Moon Viewing Music. © 2018 Cold Blue Music

Peter Garland's Moon Viewing Music is not merely a set of — as he modestly depicts them — inscrutable stillness studies. Indeed, they hide subtle and quiet emotions, but the word studies hardly reflects the value of Garland's music. The set is much more than a serial of 'simple exercises' — it is a cycle of six meditative, simple and pure 21st-century music pieces...

Copyright © 17 March 2018 Anett Fodor,
Hungary

-------

PETER GARLAND: MOON VIEWING MUSIC

PETER GARLAND

COLD BLUE MUSIC

PERCUSSION MUSIC

LOS ANGELES

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

