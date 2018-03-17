

Inscrutable Stillness Music by

Peter Garland -

impresses

ANETT FODOR 'It was the first - but I am sure not the last - time that I had listened to Garland's music and for 34 minutes time stood still while I was listening to it.'

Peter Garland's Moon Viewing Music is not merely a set of — as he modestly depicts them — inscrutable stillness studies. Indeed, they hide subtle and quiet emotions, but the word studies hardly reflects the value of Garland's music. The set is much more than a serial of 'simple exercises' — it is a cycle of six meditative, simple and pure 21st-century music pieces...