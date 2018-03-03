Music and Vision homepage

Timeless Significance

The Lassus
St Matthew Passion -
lauded by
GERALD FENECH

'Bo Holten and Musica Ficta give unerring performances, and their immaculate communication of the text added to the purity of the singing certainly contribute immensely to the enjoyment of this rarely heard work.'

 Lassus: St Matthew Passion. Musica Ficta / Bo Holten. © 2018 Naxos Rights (Europe) Ltd

Orlandus Lassus (1532-1594) was the most versatile and arguably the greatest composer of the Renaissance period. Indeed he was not only famous as an unparalleled musician but also as a teacher of the highest order to a generation of composers who in future would implement the vital shift into the baroque era. Active in all genres, he would also display his organizational gifts when putting on large musical events — having under his wing in Munich an ensemble of singers and players of almost one hundred people...

Copyright © 3 March 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

