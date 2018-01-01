

Strong Jazz Influences Wind music by

Frank Martin -

enjoyed by

GEOFF PEARCE 'The rhythmic precision is impressive, the solos are played confidently and the intonation and quality of timbre of all instruments is absolutely spot on.'

I have admired Frank Martin (1890-1974) as a composer since my youth, when I first heard his Violin Concerto (1951), and it left me totally spellbound, unable to think of anything else for days. Here was modern music that gripped me and spoke to me in a way that many other twentieth century composers did not. When this disc came out, I just had to have it.

The first work on the disc is the Concerto for 13 winds, Percussion and Piano, in two movements...