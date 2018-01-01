POWER AND AGILITY

RON BIERMAN talks to

Cuban-American soprano Elaine Alvarez

I spoke in late March with Elaine Alvarez who sang the lead in the San Diego Opera production of Florencia en el Amazonas by Mexican composer Daniel Catán and librettist Marcela Fuentes-Berain. Alvarez told me that when she got a call from the San Diego Opera General Director David Bennett, 'I was at a train station in France, and it was cold. I started jumping up and down! And he was like, "Do you think you're going to be ready to sing this?..