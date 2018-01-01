Music and Vision homepage

 

POWER AND AGILITY

-------------------------------

RON BIERMAN talks to
Cuban-American soprano Elaine Alvarez

 

I spoke in late March with Elaine Alvarez who sang the lead in the San Diego Opera production of Florencia en el Amazonas by Mexican composer Daniel Catán and librettist Marcela Fuentes-Berain. Alvarez told me that when she got a call from the San Diego Opera General Director David Bennett, 'I was at a train station in France, and it was cold. I started jumping up and down! And he was like, "Do you think you're going to be ready to sing this?..

Copyright © 4 April 2018 Ron Bierman,
San Diego, USA

SAN DIEGO OPERA

DANIEL CATAN

MEXICO

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

CUBA

MARILYN HORNE

