AN ELEGANT PUBLICATION

Mozart's Musical Diary, 1784-1791,

read by DANIEL SCHORNO

W A Mozart Musical Diary 1784-1791 is a recently published luxury limited facsimile edition of Mozart's own thematic catalogue by the French Éditions des Saintes Pères / SP Books.

The original diary is held in the British Library, having been acquired by Austrian novelist, playwright and passionate collector of manuscripts Stefan Zweig in 1935 and later bequeathed first to the British Museum and Library subsequently, by his heirs.

The historical importance of the Musical Diary both for aiding Köchel in compiling his definitive 'Werkverzeichnis' in the nineteenth century, and for later scholars and admirers alike in gaining glimpses of Mozart's prodigious musical last seven years of his life and career, stands undisputed...