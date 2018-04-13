

Exemplary Performances Martin and Martinů

This disc contains some breathtaking music by two of my favourite twentieth century composers — Frank Martin and Bohuslav Martinů. The only piece familiar to me here is Martinů's Romance from the Dandelions.

The first work, Frank Martin's Mass for two four part choirs, was written as early as 1922, but the composer withheld it for forty years, partly because of self criticism, and partly because Martin believed that this work was a personal relationship between himself and God and that his expression of religious feeling was essentially a private affair. I am pleased that he eventually allowed it to be performed, because it is one of the most profoundly beautiful works I have ever heard...