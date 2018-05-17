Music and Vision homepage 'Elgar and Chivalry' by Robert Anderson - available now from Elgar.org

 

Ensemble

Long Overdue

GIUSEPPE PENNISI was in the audience
for the first performance in Rome
of Benjamin Britten's 'Billy Budd'

 

Benjamin Britten's Billy Budd has eventually reached Rome. The opera was presented, for the first time, at Teatro dell'Opera on 8 May 2018, in a joint production with Madrid's Teatro Real and London's Royal Opera House. I was in the audience. The production had its debut in Madrid a few months ago and in April 2018 received the International Opera Award as the best of 2017...

Copyright © 17 May 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

