Long Overdue

Benjamin Britten's Billy Budd has eventually reached Rome. The opera was presented, for the first time, at Teatro dell'Opera on 8 May 2018, in a joint production with Madrid's Teatro Real and London's Royal Opera House. I was in the audience. The production had its debut in Madrid a few months ago and in April 2018 received the International Opera Award as the best of 2017...