Absolutely Superb
Early music from
Northern Europe -
highly recommended
by GEOFF PEARCE
'These are truly great performances of less familiar music, and all musicians featured are of the finest quality.'
I did not know what to expect of this disc, but have listened to it twice as I enjoyed it so much. The director, the fantastic cornetto player Gawain Glenton, provides excellent background programme notes. The CD contains a number of first recordings...
Copyright © 20 May 2018
Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia