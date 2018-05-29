Vaguely Supernatural

George Benjamin's 'Lessons in Love and Violence'

at Covent Garden, heard by ALICE McVEIGH

First of all this is less a libretto than a play — and a pretty good play, as well. Complicated, realistic, at times witty, there wasn't a dull moment from start to finish. It might be that the music took second place, or it could be that Martin Crimp didn't himself completely believe in his story, but it didn't entirely engage, all the same...