Ensemble

A Different 'Manon'

Kenneth McMillan's ballet on Massenet's music
arrives in Rome, enthralling GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

Twenty five years after its debut at the Royal Ballet in London, Manon by the late Kenneth McMillan on music by Jules Massenet landed in Rome on 25 May 2018. This is not the well-known opera — read Young Eroticism in the Third French Republic, 20 June 2010 — but a ballet based on Massenet's forty-seven different pieces of music, from a variety of operas, sacred oratorios and symphonies. A sophisticated aspect of McMillan's work is that none of these different pieces are from the Manon opera itself. Also the three acts (five scenes) follow L'Histoire du Chevalier Des Grieux et de Manon Lescaut by the abbot Antoine François Prévost more closely than any of the operas drawn from the novel...

Copyright © 27 May 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

