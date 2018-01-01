Charming, Beautiful and Cunning

Sentimental songs performed by

Vivian Montgomery and Pamela Dellal,

heard by ENDRE ANARU

This is a charming program, of charming music, performed beautifully. Set out in a cunning fashion, well befitting the subtitle, the CD presents keyboard variations inspired by popular songs of the day.

Now, the 'day' referred to is the time period before the American Civil War (that refers to 1861 to 1865, for those non-Americans amongst us). The start date for the antebellum era is somewhat ambiguous, and can be stretched back to the 1790s, depending on whom you ask...