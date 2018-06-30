

Marvellous Stuff Orchestral music by

Zoltán Kodály -

recommended by

GERALD FENECH '... memorably performed and recorded ...'

Together with Béla Bartók, Zoltán Kodály is regarded as one of the foundation rocks of Hungarian folk music. Born in 1882 into a working-class family, Zoltán's parents were both amateur musicians. Apart from his love for music, the young boy displayed a keen interest in languages and literature. In turn he studied germinal links between speech and music, and he soon became an avid collector of folk-tales, dances and tunes...