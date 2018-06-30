Music and Vision homepage READ Andrew Schartmann's Musical Tidbits

Marvellous Stuff

Orchestral music by
Zoltán Kodály -
recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'... memorably performed and recorded ...'

 Kodály: Concerto for Orchestra. © 2018 Naxos Rights (Europe) Ltd

Together with Béla Bartók, Zoltán Kodály is regarded as one of the foundation rocks of Hungarian folk music. Born in 1882 into a working-class family, Zoltán's parents were both amateur musicians. Apart from his love for music, the young boy displayed a keen interest in languages and literature. In turn he studied germinal links between speech and music, and he soon became an avid collector of folk-tales, dances and tunes...

Copyright © 30 June 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

