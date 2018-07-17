Music and Vision homepage Is my concert listed at Music and Vision?

 

PLANGENT AND NIMBLE

-------------------------------

Naples-born clarinettist and composer
Luca Luciano impresses MIKE WHEELER

 

Naples-born, now based in London, Luca Luciano opened his Derby Cathedral lunchtime concert — Derby, UK, 6 July 2018 — with his own Sequenza No 2, 'The Resurrection', which set out his stall as an exploratory clarinettist and composer. Beginning with quasi-echo effects, it moved through a dance episode based on a jazz riff, and quiet, intimate moments, with, at its core, a reference to 'Urlicht' from Mahler's 'Resurrection' Symphony.

Luciano's control of a wide dynamic range was impressive...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 17 July 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

GUSTAV MAHLER

OLIVIER MESSIAEN

HEITOR VILLA-LOBOS

TOSCA

IGOR STRAVINSKY

CLARINET MUSIC

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

 << Music & Vision home                  Il Trovatore >>

 

Something for classical music enthusiasts every day at Music and Vision

 

 

 