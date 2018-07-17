PLANGENT AND NIMBLE

Naples-born clarinettist and composer

Luca Luciano impresses MIKE WHEELER

Naples-born, now based in London, Luca Luciano opened his Derby Cathedral lunchtime concert — Derby, UK, 6 July 2018 — with his own Sequenza No 2, 'The Resurrection', which set out his stall as an exploratory clarinettist and composer. Beginning with quasi-echo effects, it moved through a dance episode based on a jazz riff, and quiet, intimate moments, with, at its core, a reference to 'Urlicht' from Mahler's 'Resurrection' Symphony.

Luciano's control of a wide dynamic range was impressive...