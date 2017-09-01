

Sensational Maxwell Davies from

the Hebrides Ensemble -

recommended by

RODERIC DUNNETT 'As an approach to Maxwell Davies' music, this could scarcely be bettered.'

It's not an overstatement to suggest that this disc is sensational, not just for the beautifully judged recording quality by Delphian and the exquisite playing of members of the Hebrides Ensemble, who worked closely with Maxwell Davies later in his life, but for the marvellous late repertoire that it brings together. One could not ask for a finer tribute to Davies, the hugely productive composer, who died in early 2016, leaving a rich legacy of masterworks in all genres.

Having known Max since 1969, I always felt that he would turn to chamber works late in life. This was in part due to his deep admiration for, and understanding of, the late Beethoven Quartets, whose intensity, like that of the last Beethoven sonatas, provided inspiration for many of his works (such as the ten Naxos Quartets) and underlay much of his musical thinking...