

Truly Refreshing Orchestral music by Harbison,

Ruggles and Stucky -

recommended by

GEOFF PEARCE 'On hearing this work, you will thirst for more.'

This disc, released as part of the Naxos American Classics series, presents some interesting music. John Harbison is perhaps the best-known of the composers presented, and I have also previously heard a few works by Steven Stucky, but this is the first music I've heard by Carl Ruggles (1876-1971).

Ruggles' Sun-Treader takes its inspiration from Robert Browning's poem Pauline. This rather interesting fifteen-minute work, full of contrast, with rather dissonant pounding sections, layered with quieter, almost lyrical moments, is not the sort of music to sing along to in the shower, but is certainly a powerful listening experience, because of the tremendous contrasts in the sections, changes in mood, texture and speed...