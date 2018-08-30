Music and Vision homepage 'Elgar and Chivalry' by Robert Anderson - available now from Elgar.org

CD Spotlight

Truly Refreshing

Orchestral music by Harbison,
Ruggles and Stucky -
recommended by
GEOFF PEARCE

'On hearing this work, you will thirst for more.'

 Ruggles, Stucky, Harbison: Orchestral Works. © 2018 Naxos Rights US Inc

This disc, released as part of the Naxos American Classics series, presents some interesting music. John Harbison is perhaps the best-known of the composers presented, and I have also previously heard a few works by Steven Stucky, but this is the first music I've heard by Carl Ruggles (1876-1971).

Ruggles' Sun-Treader takes its inspiration from Robert Browning's poem Pauline. This rather interesting fifteen-minute work, full of contrast, with rather dissonant pounding sections, layered with quieter, almost lyrical moments, is not the sort of music to sing along to in the shower, but is certainly a powerful listening experience, because of the tremendous contrasts in the sections, changes in mood, texture and speed...

Copyright © 30 August 2018 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

RUGGLES, STUCKY, HARBISON: ORCHESTRAL WORKS

STEVEN STUCKY

NAXOS

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

