Inherent Sincerity
Violin and piano music
by Oskar Morawetz -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH
'In committed, firmly etched performances, violinist Jasper Wood with pianist David Riley present a strong case for home listeners keen to explore unfamiliar violin music of the recent past.'
Oskar Morawetz (born Czechoslovakia 1917, died Toronto, Canada 2007) studied piano and theory (Prague). Following the 1938 Nazi takeover of Czechoslovakia, he continued studies in Vienna and Paris, staying a hair's breadth ahead of the invading Nazis. Early in life he'd developed the ability to sight-read orchestral scores. At nineteen George Szell recommended Oskar as assistant conductor for Prague Opera...
Copyright © 28 August 2018
Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand