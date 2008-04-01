Music and Vision homepage Sponsor an article - share it online and reward the author. Music and Vision

CD Spotlight

Inherent Sincerity

Violin and piano music
by Oskar Morawetz -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'In committed, firmly etched performances, violinist Jasper Wood with pianist David Riley present a strong case for home listeners keen to explore unfamiliar violin music of the recent past.'

 Oskar Morawetz: A Child's Cry from Isieu - complete works for violin and piano. © 2007 Centrediscs

Oskar Morawetz (born Czechoslovakia 1917, died Toronto, Canada 2007) studied piano and theory (Prague). Following the 1938 Nazi takeover of Czechoslovakia, he continued studies in Vienna and Paris, staying a hair's breadth ahead of the invading Nazis. Early in life he'd developed the ability to sight-read orchestral scores. At nineteen George Szell recommended Oskar as assistant conductor for Prague Opera...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 28 August 2018 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

-------

OSKAR MORAWETZ: A CHILD'S CRY FROM ISIEU

VIOLIN MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

CENTREDISCS

CANADA

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       360 Degree Guitar Duo >>

 

Wild Camel Protection Foundation - Patron: Dr Jane Goodall CBE

 

 

 