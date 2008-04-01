

Inherent Sincerity Violin and piano music

by Oskar Morawetz -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'In committed, firmly etched performances, violinist Jasper Wood with pianist David Riley present a strong case for home listeners keen to explore unfamiliar violin music of the recent past.'

Oskar Morawetz (born Czechoslovakia 1917, died Toronto, Canada 2007) studied piano and theory (Prague). Following the 1938 Nazi takeover of Czechoslovakia, he continued studies in Vienna and Paris, staying a hair's breadth ahead of the invading Nazis. Early in life he'd developed the ability to sight-read orchestral scores. At nineteen George Szell recommended Oskar as assistant conductor for Prague Opera...