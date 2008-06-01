

Strong on Fascination Music by

Andrew Paul Macdonald -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... excellent performances/production values ...'

Though there's no reference in Andrew Paul Macdonald's biography (below) to a Mediterranean link, each of the four works here seems to have a Classical Greek or Latin association.

Thera, the opening item, is an alternative name for the Aegean island of Santorini devastated by a volcanic eruption (circa fifteenth century BC). That cataclysmic event ejected some seven cubic miles of silicate magma contributing to the fall of Minoan Civilization. Another causative factor in the Minoan downfall was the rise of the Mycenean Civilization on the island of Crete...