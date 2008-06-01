Strong on Fascination

Music and Vision homepage READ Andrew Schartmann's Musical Tidbits

 Andrew Paul Macdonald: The Winds of Thera. © 2007 Centrediscs

Though there's no reference in Andrew Paul Macdonald's biography (below) to a Mediterranean link, each of the four works here seems to have a Classical Greek or Latin association.

Thera, the opening item, is an alternative name for the Aegean island of Santorini devastated by a volcanic eruption (circa fifteenth century BC). That cataclysmic event ejected some seven cubic miles of silicate magma contributing to the fall of Minoan Civilization. Another causative factor in the Minoan downfall was the rise of the Mycenean Civilization on the island of Crete...

Copyright © 6 September 2018 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand
Masterton, New Zealand

