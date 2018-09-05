

A Strong Impression Prokofiev's ballet

'Romeo and Juliet' -

impresses

GERALD FENECH '... this interpretation has passion and drama aplenty, and climaxes are handled with meticulous control.'

We largely owe the existence of this work to Sergey Radiov, a well-respected stage director of the 1930s who was famous for staging Shakespeare's plays. A friend of Prokofiev from before the Revolution, he was aware of the composer's ballets written in Paris for the great Diaghilev, whose company had taken the French capital by storm shortly before the 1917 upheavals. The 1929 ballet The Prodigal Son had already consolidated Prokofiev's fame as a composer of a newly forged lyrical style full of emotional depth, so when Romeo and Juliet had its premiere in Brno, Czechoslovakia, on 30 December 1938, the composer was well in command of his abilities to write for the dance medium...