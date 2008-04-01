Music and Vision homepage Wild Camel Protection Foundation - Patron: Dr Jane Goodall CBE

'Here ... is a chamber music CD qualifying emphatically as "a must" for eager music lovers everywhere. It doesn't get any better.'

 Poetic Inspirations - Works for Oboe, Viola and Piano. © 2008 Cedille Records

In the regular course of musical appreciation, whether on home CDs, through broadcast 'classics' or in the concert chamber, one seldom encounters an oboe, viola and piano trio.

All the more reason to applaud Cedille Records for bringing us this programme, titled for want of a better marketing pitch, Poetic Inspirations.

In doing so these three instrumentalists have chosen works by largely neglected composers: conservative kapellemeister in Posen, Neustrelitz, Lubeck and Dessau, German music director August Klughardt (1847-1902), fastidious Prussian and viola d'amore populariser Charles Martin Loeffler (1861-1935), British pianist and prolific composer Felix Harold White (1884-1945) and ill-fated Brazilian, Marco Aurélio Yano (1964-1991).

Of these four, Loeffler is perhaps best known and most recorded, with CDs dating from fiery NBC Symphony days with Arturo Toscanini (tenure: 1937-1954) and into the 21st century...

Copyright © 2 September 2018 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

