Music and Vision homepage Music and Vision - Let us know what you think ... write to the Editor

 

SPANISH RHYTHMS

-------------------------------

GEORGE COLERICK describes how Emmanuel Chabrier
was in sympathy with the new spirit of his age,
opening up new directions which
later composers would follow

 

French composer Jules Massenet's near contemporary, Emmanuel Chabrier (1841-1894) was not academy trained, but an original who was free to follow his inclinations with a disregard for conventional taste. His idiom was at first widely misunderstood, or considered too unsophisticated, but he was in sympathy with the new spirit of the age, and his work opened up new directions which later composers from Satie to Poulenc, and including Debussy and Ravel, would follow.

Chabrier was attracted to the music of cafés, dance-halls and bull-fights. It was his practical observations entered into his music notebook during a holiday in Spain which led to the composition for which he is popularly known...

The full article includes 5 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 13 November 2018 George Colerick,
London UK

-------

EMMANUEL CHABRIER

FRANCE

SPAIN

RICHARD WAGNER

 << Music & Vision home                  Stephen Lawless >>

 

Sponsor an article of your choice. Reward the author and unlock it to share online with non-subscribers - Music and Vision

 

 

 