Music and Vision homepage Wild Camel Protection Foundation - Patron: Dr Jane Goodall CBE

 

Ensemble

Collective Talent

MIKE WHEELER marvels at
The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain

 

A humdinger of a concert from the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain is getting to be a welcome regular start to the new year for Nottingham audiences. On this occasion — Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 7 January 2019 — conductor Kirill Karabits presided over an inventive programme comprising two recent pieces, one of which is pretty well a modern classic, and a familiar, standard-repertoire symphony.

Rick Dior teaches percussion at the University of North Carolina...

The full article includes 3 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 16 January 2019 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

KIRILL KARABITS

JEAN SIBELIUS

JOHN ADAMS

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

NOTTINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Daniele Gatti >>

 

Classical Music Programme Notes for concerts and recordings, by Malcolm Miller

 

 

 