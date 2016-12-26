Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Idiomatically Handled

The Sitwell Singers' Christmas Concert
impresses MIKE WHEELER

 

How to begin a Christmas concert — ease the audience in gently or make them sit up and take notice? There was no mistaking the Sitwell Singers' and conductor Malcolm Goldring's chosen approach on this occasion (St John's Church, Derby, UK, 12 December, 2016), as they pinned listeners to the backs of their seats with a vibrant, punchy account of James MacMillan's O Radiant Dawn. It was a breath-taking opener that will stay in the memory for quite some time...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 26 December 2016 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

SITWELL SINGERS

MALCOLM GOLDRING

JAMES MACMILLAN

JAN PIETERSZOON SWEELINCK

BOB CHILCOTT

TOM CORFIELD

CHORAL MUSIC

CHRISTMAS

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

ORGAN MUSIC

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Messiah >>

 

 

 

 