|
A Choral Opera
Verdi's 'Nabucco' in HD
from New York Metropolitan Opera,
reviewed by MARIA NOCKIN
On Saturday morning 7 January 2017, the Metropolitan Opera transmitted Giuseppe Verdi's opera Nabucco to cinemas in approximately seventy countries. Plácido Domingo sang the leading role, assuring full houses in the cinemas as well as the Met itself. At age seventy-six, the range of his voice has evolved from tenor to baritone, but its unique sound is as brilliant as ever. Speaking about Nabucco to the Associated Press earlier this month, he said, 'I think it's a perfect role because of the variety of vocal and dramatic challenges...
Copyright © 14 January 2017
Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA