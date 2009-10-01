Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Celebrity Bass

Music for strings by
Domenico Dragonetti -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'John Feeney reveals double bass capabilities required of a symphony orchestra's lowest strings once in a blue moon.'

 Dragonetti's New Academy. © 2009 Dragonetti's New Academy

It's not often a CD of music by double bass legend, Domenico Dragonetti (DD, 1763-1846) appears on my desk.

A widely celebrated Venetian double bass virtuoso, from age twelve he studied bass with Michel Berini, principal at the Chapel of San Marco, Venice. A year later young Domenico was accepted in the orchestra Teatro San Benedetto and five years later he became Berini's successor at the Basilica. In the years that followed Dragonetti worked at the Grand Opera, Vicenza, The King's Theatre, London, The Ancient Concerts, London and The Philharmonic Society, London...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 8 March 2017 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

-------

DRAGONETTI'S NEW ACADEMY

VENICE

ITALY

DOUBLE BASS MUSIC

STRING MUSIC

STRING QUARTETS

LONDON

UNITED KINGDOM

NEW YORK

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

BRESCIA

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Monteverdi >>

 

 

 

 