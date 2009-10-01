

Celebrity Bass Music for strings by

Domenico Dragonetti -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'John Feeney reveals double bass capabilities required of a symphony orchestra's lowest strings once in a blue moon.'

It's not often a CD of music by double bass legend, Domenico Dragonetti (DD, 1763-1846) appears on my desk.

A widely celebrated Venetian double bass virtuoso, from age twelve he studied bass with Michel Berini, principal at the Chapel of San Marco, Venice. A year later young Domenico was accepted in the orchestra Teatro San Benedetto and five years later he became Berini's successor at the Basilica. In the years that followed Dragonetti worked at the Grand Opera, Vicenza, The King's Theatre, London, The Ancient Concerts, London and The Philharmonic Society, London...