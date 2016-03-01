Music and Vision homepage

Genuine Appreciation

Piano music by Richard Fowles
in homage to Erik Satie -
appreciated by
PAUL SARCICH

'Christina McMaster is fully sensitive to the spirit of the enterprise ...'

 Un Hommage à Erik - Piano pieces inspired by Erik Satie. © 2016 Music and Media Consulting Ltd / MMC Recordings

Richard Fowles gave me access to some of these tracks a couple of years ago, explaining what this project was about, so I have been interested to hear the final result. Fowles states in the booklet that this album has been written for fans of Satie's music, but are we being treated to homage or imitation? As it turns out, a bit of both, and none the worse for that. Cynics might say 'Isn't there enough Satie then?'

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Copyright © 3 March 2017 Paul Sarcich,
London UK

