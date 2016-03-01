

Genuine Appreciation Piano music by Richard Fowles

in homage to Erik Satie -

appreciated by

PAUL SARCICH 'Christina McMaster is fully sensitive to the spirit of the enterprise ...'

Richard Fowles gave me access to some of these tracks a couple of years ago, explaining what this project was about, so I have been interested to hear the final result. Fowles states in the booklet that this album has been written for fans of Satie's music, but are we being treated to homage or imitation? As it turns out, a bit of both, and none the worse for that. Cynics might say 'Isn't there enough Satie then?'