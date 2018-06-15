FROM HEAVEN WINGING

KEITH BRAMICH remembers

this magazine's founding editor,

Basil Ramsey, who passed away this week

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Basil Ramsey, the founding editor of this online magazine, aged eighty-nine. His daughter wrote to me yesterday with the news that he had died peacefully, at home in North Yorkshire, following a long illness, on the morning of Wednesday 13 June 2018.

Basil was an organist, music journalist and editor with many many years' experience of writing about music, both in general terms, and about church and organ music in particular.

Basil was born in 1929 and began his career at Novello & Co, now part of the Music Sales organisation, literally working his way up the promotional ladder from tea boy to Director of Publications, with responsibility for taking on new Novello house composers, giving him an enviable collection of composer friends, including Charles Camilleri, Bernard Hermann, John Joubert and John McCabe...