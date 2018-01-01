|
IS THIS THE MEANING OF MY LIFE?
In Leonard Bernstein's anniversary year,
GEORGE COLERICK tells the story
of the opera 'Candide', one of the
twentieth century's great musical satires
As a young man, Bernstein had already succeeded with light musicals in 1940s 'Broadway' style before he decided on two large-scale operatic projects. He started work on both at roughly the same time. One was a tragedy located in New York City, West Side Story, based on the theme of Romeo and Juliet to an inspired text by Stephen Sondheim. It was to have instant success in 1957, a modern opera with a very broad appeal...
Copyright © 14 September 2018 George Colerick,
London UK