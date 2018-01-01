IS THIS THE MEANING OF MY LIFE?

In Leonard Bernstein's anniversary year,

GEORGE COLERICK tells the story

of the opera 'Candide', one of the

twentieth century's great musical satires

As a young man, Bernstein had already succeeded with light musicals in 1940s 'Broadway' style before he decided on two large-scale operatic projects. He started work on both at roughly the same time. One was a tragedy located in New York City, West Side Story, based on the theme of Romeo and Juliet to an inspired text by Stephen Sondheim. It was to have instant success in 1957, a modern opera with a very broad appeal...