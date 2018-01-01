YOU SPOTTED SNAKES

GEORGE COLERICK muses on incidental music,

with particular regard to Mendelssohn

Incidental music was a response to the growing popularity of nineteenth century theatre. It was needed for classic or new texts to be played as background to the action or during the intervals. Movements lasted only a few minutes, providing atmosphere but not taking centre stage, unlike in opera. Composers could use some of their most appealing material such as dances not needed for symphonic treatment...