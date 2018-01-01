WILD EXTRAVAGANCE

GEORGE COLERICK investigates

Berlioz, Fantasy and Literature

Hector Berlioz (1803-69) might have been a caricature of how, one century ago, insular Britons imagined a typical Frenchman. Far more than most, his passionate nature was reflected in the range of his compositions. Very difficult to work with, his sense of isolation from much of France's musical society was in part because of the excesses of his imagination. His second world, that of literature and the theatre, was so important that he would, or did, sacrifice most of his private life in serving it...