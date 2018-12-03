MUSIC IN KENTISH TOWN

ENDRE ANARU looks forward to

an orchestral concert in London later this week

featuring the first performance of

a new Canadian violin concerto

Since the reign of King John, north of Regent's Park, past Camden Town, and before you arrive at Hampstead Heath, is Kentish Town. The River Fleet flows beneath, and at one time many piano manufacturers created their complex machines for music here. In 2011, 13,417 people made it their home. In the past, Leigh Hunt, Karl Marx, George Orwell and Tom Hiddleston lived there, while I believe Charles Lamb once made a brief stop...