

Totally Compelling Schoenberg's arrangements

of Mahler songs -

impress

GEOFF PEARCE '... I found this version very interesting and overall, more intimate ...'

As a lover of both The Songs of a Wayfarer and Song of the Earth since I was a youngster, and with a few recordings of both, I was curious to see what Schoenberg would do with The Songs of a Wayfarer, and how I would feel about the result.

Generally, whilst I found this version very interesting and overall, more intimate, I missed the colour that the full orchestra gives. The performances were polished, and I liked the baritone's voice, which was well-modulated and suited the intimacy of this arrangement well. This is particularly evident in the first song, 'When My Love Has Her Wedding Day'...