Splendidly Lucid

Elgar, Weber, Tchaikovsky and more

from Julian Bliss, Mark Elder and the Hallé Orchestra,

reported by MIKE WHEELER

In his spoken introduction Mark Elder mentioned his and the Hallé Orchestra's conscious attempt to create different sound-worlds for the three pieces on their programme (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 29 April 2017). It's good to report just how well they succeeded.

Elgar's Introduction and Allegro is so much more than just a string orchestra showpiece, and the performance clearly got that across. The shifts in perspective between the music for the solo quartet and the full ensemble were more than usually clear, and there was sensitivity to the poignant moments tucked away among the general boisterousness...