Intimately Done

PAUL SARCICH was at the
Echoes Festival's PanAmericana concert,
which illustrated the cross-influence
between North and South American music

 

This concert was one of eight comprising the second annual festival ('Echoes') mounted by the Iberian and Latin American Music Society (ILAMS) in conjunction with the Instituto Cervantes; concerts which, spread from September through November, forefront the classical music of the Hispanic-speaking world, in everything from guitar recitals to a singalong Victoria Requiem.

The PanAmericana concert was well at the light classical end of the spectrum, bleeding over into show music and popular song. Comprising eighteen mostly short pieces, most of them of a song form of some kind, it represented six USA and ten Latino composers in an examination of cross-influence between North and South American music, mostly from the early to mid twentieth century. Many well-known favourites in the program, together with some lesser-knowns to add spice...

Copyright © 7 November 2017 Paul Sarcich,
London UK

