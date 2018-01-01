THE MANY HATS OF ALLAN RAE

A Birthday Greeting



by ENDRE ANARU

(Phoenix, British Columbia 49°06'00.0"N 118°34'58.8"W)

Rae, of course, is regarded as one of Canada's most striking young composers. [Note 1]

HATS

The glory of the head is sometimes in its hat: Baigneuse, Balzo, Barrett, Bicorne, Bonnet, Bowler, Carbonari hat, Capote, Chimney-pot hat, Cowboy hat, Cowl, Fez, Hennin, Homburg, Paon, Petasus, Phrygian Cap, Rembrandt hat, Skull cap, Top hat, Trilby, Turban, and Wimple, to name a few. [Note 2]

Mere decoration, a hat is it not.

Until the 1960s, the article of clothing that performed the most important role in indicating social distinctions among men was the hat...